ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Consumer advocates are sharing tips to prevent residents from being scammed by next-gen artificial intelligence tools.

Experts warn that AI is being used to recreate the voices of family members in order to pose as a loved one in trouble.

Victims will receive a call and hear the voice of their loved one begging for help, and a con man will demand payment for their safe return.

The Better Business Bureau recommends families create a “safe word” to easily identify whether the caller is a real person or a computer program.

“Because of the technology and people being on social media as much as they are and they’re talking. It only takes about a three-second clip for a scammer to be able to capture your voice and then put together a statement or a cry for help that is truly very believable,” said Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford chapter of the BBB.

Scams can be reported to the BBB.