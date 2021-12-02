BBB warns of holiday shopping scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chelsea Bride bought a jacket online after seeing an ad for it, and now, three months later, it hasn’t arrived.

Bride is one of many shoppers who fall victim to fake online stores, according to Dennis Horton of the Better Business Bureau.

“To protect yourself, always pay with a credit card. It provides you with a great deal more protection than it would be if you were to send or use a gift card that scammers often ask you to do,” he said.

Horton offered another shopping tip: if you aren’t familiar with a company featured in an ad, look it up online with the word “scam” in the search string, and read reviews.