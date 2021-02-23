BBB warns of roofing scams as warmer weather approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As warmer weather approaches, officials are warning you to be on the lookout for possible scammers when looking for someone to inspect your roof.

After one of the snowiest February’s in history, the Better Business Bureau says warmer temperatures will bring scammers ‘out of hibernation’ to prey on those desperate to protect their homes.

The BBB warns of ‘storm chasers’ who will often go door-to-door after extreme weather hits an area.

“Scammers and shoddy contractors are quick to offer inspections their services for

snow removal after a major snow. If someone shows up at your door or calls and offers

to inspect your roof and demands cash upfront or tries to get you to sign a contract on

the spot are best served by turning down the offer,” said Dennis Horton, director of the

Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

Horton adds, “Scammers usually prey on fear and urgency to move in fast, and this

year’s intense snows have people concerned.”

See the list of tips below the BBB provided:



• Ask for references

• Always check their ratings and reviews on BBB.org

• Be extremely Leary of anyone reaching out to you unsolicited

• Never pay cash up front or sign a contract until you have time to review the

company

• Never let anyone inside of your home with fully checking their background and

discussing it with trusted neighbors or family.

• Make sure the company inspecting or doing any work on your roof has the proper

licenses and insurance in the event anyone is ed.

• Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000.

• Report any scam attempts the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

To find reputable contractors, click here.