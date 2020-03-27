BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 outbreak

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau continues to receive reports of scams related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the agency, criminals are using fake websites to sell reusable masks. Other scams include robocalls, emails, and ads for phony drugs and test kits related to the pandemic.

The BBB says people should avoid clicking links from unexpected emails, and to watch for suspicious emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other health experts claiming to have information about the virus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories