BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau continues to receive reports of scams related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the agency, criminals are using fake websites to sell reusable masks. Other scams include robocalls, emails, and ads for phony drugs and test kits related to the pandemic.

The BBB says people should avoid clicking links from unexpected emails, and to watch for suspicious emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other health experts claiming to have information about the virus.

