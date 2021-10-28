BBB warns of scammers targeting early online Christmas shoppers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the global supply chain shortage, consumer experts predict more people will be Christmas shopping early and online.

Better Business Bureau director Dennis Horton says scammers are staying up to date on shopping trends, in order to take advantage of shoppers.

“Out of necessity, there will be a lot more people who are online doing their shopping, and as I said, these scammers will follow the money. So, they will be waiting in the wings there, for people to make a mistake when they’re online,” said Horton.

Horton warns shoppers to be ware of fake ads, online prices that seem too good to be true, and “phishing” emails.