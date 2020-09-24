BBB warns of vehicle shipping scam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent vehicle shipping scam that preys on people wanting to buy a cheap car online.

According to the BBB, the scammer lists cars, trucks and RVs cheaply on sites like Craigslist and eBay, and then offers to make delivery through a third-party if the buyer pays through escrow.

But, thousands of people have said the vehicle they purchased never showed up.

“Buying a vehicle online from a reputable seller can be a safe and convenient way to shop during COVID-19, but as with any high-profile situation, scammers are finding ways to take advantage of unwitting buyers,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Consumers should use extreme caution so as not to let a low price and a sad story lure them into paying for a vehicle that does not exist.”

Ronald Allen, of Machesney Park, says two weeks ago he and his wife saw an ad in the RRStar for a 2007 RV with low mileage for $34,500. Given the type of vehicle that was being sold he says he was somewhat suspicious because of the low price but they decided to check it out. The couple attempted to call but was told the seller wanted to correspond via text. Following that request his wife texted and was told the RV was being sold by a woman who was recently widowed and had moved to Tennessee. The RV however was being stored at Helget Trucking Company in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. The Allen’s were told they could purchase the vehicle by wire transfer, and it would be delivered in 6-7 days. Instead they said they wanted to see the RV and could be in Minnesota in a couple days with a cashier’s check for the amount of purchase. Allen says, when he called Helget Trucking again with a specific date of arrival there was silence on the line for 15 seconds or so and suddenly the line went dead. They’ve heard nothing more.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a vehicle escrow scam:

Better Business Bureau – file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online at to BBB Scam Tracker.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – file a complaint online at ftccomplaintassistant.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) – file a complaint online at ic3.gov/complaint.

The platform where you saw a suspected bad ad such as: Craigslist –sfbay.craigslist.org/contact Kijiji – help.kijiji.ca/helpdesk/safety/how-do-i-report-an-ad Facebook Marketplace – facebook.com/help eBay – Forward suspicious emails to spoof@ebay.com



MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

