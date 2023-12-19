ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are meant to be spent with friends and family, but for seniors without loved ones nearby, the Christmas season can be rather lonely.

Home Instead Senior Care, 5813 E Riverside Blvd, which provides in-home caregivers to senior citizens, held its 8th annual wrapping party on Tuesday, packaging more that 400 gifts it has collected to be delivered to local residents who may be feeling a bit forgotten.

“It’s nice to think of others that, maybe, aren’t thought of normally. It just brings a little bit of joy to them, if they’re feeling isolated or sad, and going through some things with their health, so it just brings spirit and happiness to them,” said Sara Oakley, Home Instead’s general manager.

Meals on Wheels drivers are helping organizers deliver the Christmas gifts.