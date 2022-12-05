CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears have not beaten the Green Bay Packers since 2018.

Even the return of Justin Fields this weekend could not stop an eighth straight loss to Aaron Rogers. Fields only had five incompletions and ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, tying the quarterback record of six straight games with a rushing TD.

The Bears, however, blew their nine-point lead. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and two late interceptions by Fields sealed it.

Chicago has lost six in a row and has fallen to 3-10, 28-19.

“The wins are going to start coming. You know, as an offense, I thought we got better today. So, I just can’t wait until they start coming,” Fields said. “They’re gonna start ruling it here soon, so just gotta keep working, keep getting better.”

“You have to find ways to get that done. You have to find ways to close games out,” added Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus. “We’re excited about these next four games to be able to get ourselves in position to do that. We’re right in that situation today, and we’ll get that done in the future.”

The Bears finally have a bye week, followed by the Philidelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Elsewhere in the division, the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions both won.