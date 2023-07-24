LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A record-breaking heatwave, stretching from California to Florida, has scorched the nation for more than 40 days. Now, northern Illinois is expected to feel the heat.

Energy experts say preparing your house before the temperatures rise is important to help keep your house cooler and save money on utility bills.

David Gough and his company, Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, at 412 River Lane, have a busy week ahead.

Temperatures above 90 degrees are expected for several days in a row.

“A lot of people think that, ‘Okay, well, I’m not going to turn down [the air conditioning] until it gets really hot.’ Well, what happens then is the system has to work so hard to try to catch up that you’re using just as much energy as you would have if you just turned it on ahead of time,” Gough said. “And then it’s not quite as hard on the system as well when it’s not able to bring the temperature down a great number of degrees.”

Gough suggests closing blinds, windows, doors — anything that keeps the hot air outside and the cooler air inside, or stops the sun from heating up the house — will help.

As for what is the best temperature to set your thermostat, he says there isn’t a specific setting that works best.

“Some people like it warmer, 78 degrees. Some people like it quite a bit cooler, 72, 74. I can see that, when the weather is this hot, systems will have a harder time maintaining temperatures down around 70 degrees. Typically, the AC systems are designed to cool 20 degrees cooler than what it is outside,” he said.

Gough and his team start early in the Spring doing maintenance and cleaning checkups to make sure the house’s cooling system is full of freon and the system isn’t drawing too much power.

“The harder they work, the more prone they are to breaking (sic). So, yeah, in a heat wave like that, capacitors are a big thing that goes out. They can sometimes even cause a fire like that, possibly. Typically, it is maintained in the older unit. It doesn’t spread to the house. Typically.”

Gough also said if a homeowner has difficulty cooling part of the house or the temperature is not balancing from room to room, getting dampers installed in the vents could help.