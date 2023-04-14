ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s that time of year that many high school girls dream of: prom season. But the costs of prom can add up fast. That’s why Becca’s Closet helps teens prepare for the dance at no cost.

This year, Becca’s Closet has moved to a new location, inside of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street.

The store has around 2,000 dresses and shoes and accessories available, with a mission to help every girl find their dream dress.

“When you see someone get the right dress and find that one, and … you can see them light up and be so happy. Everybody deserves a prom or a homecoming. So it’s nice that we can help them provide know that experience for them,” said volunteer David Musser.

Becca’s Closet will be open on Saturday, April 15h from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, and again on Sunday, April 23rd and Saturday, April 29th.

Becca’s Closet was created by a 16-year-old Florida high school sophomore, Rebecca Kirtman, who realized many girls in her community could not attend prom because they could not afford a dress. She started a drive to collect formalwear donations and give them away free of charge.

Becca was killed in an automobile accident shortly after starting her charity. Her family formed the national “Becca’s Closet” program, which has 90 chapters to date.