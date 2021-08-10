Beef-a-Roo coming to Highcrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford City Council gave the go ahead for a special use permit for a drive-thru fast food restaurant, Beef-a-Roo, at Highcrest Shopping Centre Monday night.

The 3,200 square foot restaurant, would be located at 1680 N Alpine Rd, and would be the fourth Beef-a-Roo location in Rockford, along with the Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

Rockford Alderman voted to approve the permit in a 12-0 vote at a special City Council meeting on August 9th. The vote was pushed back from last week after concerns from neighbors.

Beef-A-Roo says it hopes to open the new location before the end of the year.

