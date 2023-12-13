ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Beef-a-Roo restaurant chain is expanding nationwide, with five new locations opened in the past six months.

According to the company, the new locations have opened in Springfield, Missouri; Little Rock, Arizona; Harrison, Arizona; Overland Park, Kansas; and Lebanon, Indiana.

The expansion follows the brand’s acquisition by Next Brands, which uses “innovative approaches like low-cost shipping containers in order to revolutionize quick-service development.”

The business model for the franchise stores allows for only three to four employees, Next Brands said.

“All of these cities are better places, because they all have more beef, and the folks who live here can create something new at Beef-a-Roo,” said Matt Riddle, COO of Beef-a-Roo. “Every new Beef-a-Roo is an opportunity to connect our Midwest-style of hospitality with a can-do attitude. Our superpower, and what makes us so different, is our willingness to invite guests to ‘mashup’ the menu, and do it with a smile.”

“We are incredibly proud to share the Beef-a-Roo experience with more communities across the country,” said Austin Capoferi, President of Next Brands. “Each new location is a chance for us to serve up not only our signature dishes but also to contribute to local economies across the country by creating jobs and partnering with community organizations.”

Beef-a-Roo has 17 locations in the Midwest, and was founded in Rockford.