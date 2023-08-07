(WTVO) — “Portillo’s” is trying to keep the costs of its Italian beef from skyrocketing.

Bloomberg reported that the Italian beef and hot dog chain has locked in its beef prices for the rest of the year and into 2024 to try and control costs. The Chicagoland classic has locked in prices for two-thirds of all its meat supplies amid soaring beef prices.

“Portillo’s” said that this will help keep the cost of beef more in budget.

Meat prices have been a big source of food inflation, with ground beef prices up 20% this year.