ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beefaroo announced three new locations coming to Southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, and the company plans for even more across the U.S.

The new restaurants are to be opened in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe through its “new innovative modular container location concept,” according to QSR.

The “modular container location concept” was used in the opening of Beefaroo’s fourth Rockford location, at Highcrest Centre on N. Alpine Road last year.

The concept reduces labor to only three or four employees, the company said.

“We are excited about our continued growth and cannot wait to introduce new guests to Beef-a-Roo in Wisconsin,” said Austin Capoferi, President of Next Brands. “With the inventive modular locations it has helped us be more strategic in our growth and expand to new markets effectively. With the three new locations, it will offer guests a unique dining experience mixing the history of Beef-a-Roo with the cutting-edge modular restaurant.”

NEXT Brands and Development acquired the franchising rights to Beef-A-Roo in 2021 and announced plans to expand the chain to 50 locations in the Midwest and Southeast in the next 3-5 years.

The company’s website lists locations in Manhattan, Kansas, Overland Park, Kansas, Essexville, Michigan, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Rose City, Michigan, Lebanon, Indiana, and Cross Creek, Missouri, as “coming soon.”

In addition to the Highcrest Centre location, Beefaroo operates in Rockford at its Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

Beefaroo also operates restaurants in Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, West Dundee, as well as Springfield, Missouri.

Beefaroo was founded in Rockford in 1967 and is currently owner-operated, although the cBeef-A-Roo was named the “Best Regional Food Chain in Illinois” by Mashed.com in October 2021.

