Beefaroo says new Highcrest Centre location could open by end of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beefaroo says it hopes to open a new location on N. Alpine Road in Rockford before the end of the year.

The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted to approve a permit for the restaurant on Tuesday.

The 3,200 square foot restaurant, would be located at 1680 N Alpine Rd in the former Sturtevant’s Menswear building at the Highcrest Shopping Centre, and would be the fourth Beefaroo location in Rockford, along with the Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

If the Rockford City Council approves the plan, Beefaroo says it hopes to close on the property in August.

Beefaroo also operates restaurants in Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe and West Dundee.

Sturtevant’s Menswear closed in September 2020.

Beefaroo was founded in Rockford in 1967 and is currently owner-operated, although the company says it is interested in branching out into franchising opportunities.