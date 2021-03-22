Beefaroo selling $1 milkshakes this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beefaroo is renewing its week-long $1 milkshake offer.

The very popular promotion is getting some people to buy dozens of shakes in one order.

The offer applies to 12 oz. shakes only, and runs through March 27th, 2021.

