Beefaroo wants to open new Rockford location at Highcrest Shopping Centre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beefaroo is applying to open a 4th Rockford location, in the former Sturtevant’s Menswear building, at the Highcrest Shopping Centre, on North Alpine Road.

The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a permit for the proposed restaurant on Tuesday.

The 3,200 square foot restaurant, would be located at 1680 N Alpine Rd, and would be the fourth Beefaroo location in Rockford, along with the Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

Photo: Brevitas.com

Beefaroo also operates restaurants in Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe and West Dundee.

Sturtevant’s Menswear closed in September 2020.

Beefaroo was founded in Rockford in 1967 and is currently owner-operated, although the company says it is interested in branching out into franchising opportunities.

There is no current opening date listed for the proposed restaurant, but the property is listed as “Under Contract” on the realty site Brevitas.