Beginning today, LGBTQ history required in school’s curriculum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting July 1st, LGBTQ history will now have to be included in school curriculum.

Starting this Fall, students will be required to learn about the historical contributions made by people who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in Illinois and across the U.S.

The new law applies to all public schools.

Supporters of the law say it could teach kids how to treat others. Those against it say school districts should be able to set their own curriculum.

The Rockford Public School District says it already teaches LGBTQ history but will reevaluate the curriculum to make sure its lessons meet state requirements.

