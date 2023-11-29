ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Everyone has their holiday traditions, including the Rockford Dance Company. Their performance of “The Nutcracker” is only a few days away.

The dancers have been practicing for months. There are also many people backstage coordinating the music, lights, and props. It all leads up to one magical performance.

“They had their auditions and immediately after we started rehearsals,” said Christopher Damle, School Director at the Rockford Dance Company. “Casting went out the day of and rehearsals began in early September. They have been going about once or twice every weekend all the way up until now.”

The week is “Tech Week,” which marks the final days leading up to the show.

“We get everyone here. We get them in costumes. We rehearse with the stage, the lights, and then we get ready for the final show,” said Damle.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra also performs with the company.

“We have a live choir and live orchestra. Together, that music sounds absolutely fantastic,” said Damle.

There are over 80 members in the production, from children as young as six to community adults. It takes dozens more people to make sure the performance goes smoothly.

“There are countless parents running around. We have backstage people running around. We have volunteers running around, making sure all that happens,” said Damle. “There’s costumes, the snow coming down, and lights. There are a lot of moving parts and it does require a lot of people on stage and backstage as well.

The ballet is an annual tradition for those on and off the stage.

“In the same sense as it’s a holiday tradition for families, it is for me as well,” said Damle. “I’ve been part of ‘The Nutcracker’ since I was probably six years old. I couldn’t imagine a Christmas or holiday season without ‘The Nutcracker.'”

The production is on Saturday, December 2 at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford. Tickets are available at the in-person box office and on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s website.