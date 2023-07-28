BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old Beloit boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the “lower extremities,” according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:04 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Highland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim in the front yard.

“The incident serves as a critical reminder to all members of the community about the significance of educating young individuals about firearm safety. We urge parents to know what their children are doing and to take actions to monitor their behaviors,” Beloit Police said Friday.

The incident is still under investigation. Police did not say whether charges were possible in the case.