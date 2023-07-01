BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July brings about a variety of traditions: grilling, parades, carnivals and, for those in Illinois; traveling across the state lines to purchase fireworks.

Beloit is one border town that receives extra patronage from Illinois residents during the summer, as fireworks enthusiasts come in droves to bring back supplies banned in their home state.

“Growing up, my dad always did a bunch of fireworks and also had to come to Wisconsin to get them,” said Katie Knox, who drove to Beloit in preparation for the Fourth. “So I guess I kind of just want to follow in his tradition of doing that for me and my siblings, I want to be able to do that for my kids.”

Knox says purchasing commercial-grade fireworks allows her to experience fireworks with her young children without the risk of scaring them by attending a large display.

Beloit-based fireworks distributor Cornellier Fireworks is only half a mile from the Illinois border, and business is booming in large part due to out-of-state buyer, especially Illinoisans.

“There are some days where I’ll sell this entire building and have to reload it twice,” said Jeremy Kiefer, Cornellier’s warehouse manager. “Today I’m expecting to have to fill this building up a few times.”

Despite the excitement for fireworks on the Fourth, dry conditions across the state are causing many to take extra safety precautions.

“We’re planning on hosing down the grass in the backyard,” said Illinois resident Kathy Lewellen. “After each firework we spray them down.”

Independence Day brings about many traditions, but crossing state lines to purchase fireworks is one tradition Knox hopes to end.

“Maybe one day it will become legal in Illinois and we won’t have to drive to Wisconsin,” she said.