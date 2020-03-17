Beloit advances to Elite 8 of ‘World’s Strongest Town’ competition

BELOIT, Wisc. (WTVO) — A Stateline city is maing its way to the Elite Eight in the strongest town competition.

Beloit made it to the second round of the worldwide contest by beating out Wytheville, Virginia

Now the Wisconsin town is squared off against a town south of the state border, Highland Park, Illinois. Highland Park defeated Victoria, British Columbia in the first round.

The competition highlights communities that have shown resilience through financial burden.

Each round, one city goes up against a competitor and whichever gets the most votes will get to move on.

