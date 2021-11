BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit community is anticipating the opening of its casino.

Construction on the Ho-Chunk’s 30-acre lot, on the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley Roads, could start by the end of the year.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the city’s application back in April 2020, and Governor Tony Evers signed off on it this spring.

Project organizers said that the venue will create 1,500 permanent jobs.