BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A fire at a Beloit apartment complex is now considered arson.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a five-unit building on the 1800 block of Sixth Street, not far from Beloit Memorial Hospital. Officials said that the fire was started in an area accessible from an unlocked exterior door.

Six people had to find another place to live, but the Red Cross did help them. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Beloit police and fire are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen anyone loitering near the building around 7 a.m. last Wednesday.