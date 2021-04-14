Beloit appoints Capt. Andre Sayles as new police chief

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the Beloit Police and Fire Commission unanimously approved Beloit Police Capt. Andre Sayles as the Chief of Police for the City of Beloit Police Department.

Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005, joining as a patrol officer. In 2013, he was promoted to sergeant 2013. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and to captain in 2020.

“We are extremely pleased that after a nationwide search, we had two internal

candidates rise to the top and remain there until the end,” said Beloit Police and Fire

Commission President Rongal Watson. “This really speaks to the quality of the public

servants that we have working for us in our community at the Beloit Police Department.

Sayles currently oversees the City of Beloit Police Department’s Patrol Division, Tactical

Operations Unit, Crisis Negotiations Unit, Community Service Officers, and community

outreach efforts.

Sayles will be sworn in at a later date this spring.

“It is a great honor and privilege to follow those who have made the City of Beloit

Department a place of honor and respect,” Capt. Sayles said. “I am looking forward to

continuing that work in the department and in the city. My passion is for community

policing and doing my part to build a stronger and safer community for all people.

Sayles says his top three priorities include reducing crime, improving community trust, and implementing a peer-support program.

“Our department needs to be accessible to our community; we often respond to people in

crisis on the worst day of their lives, so building those relationships now is crucial for our

department. We need to use our de-escalation tactics, hone our skills, and ultimately

listen to our community members so that we are being good stewards of the people we

are sworn to protect and serve,” the new chief said.

Chief of police appointments in Wisconsin communities with populations over 4,000 are

made by the community’s Police and Fire Commission, whose members are appointed by

the municipality’s elected officials.