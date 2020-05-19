Beloit approves rules that would allow businesses to reopen May 26

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — With Wisconsin’s statewide safer-at-home order struck down by the state’s Supreme Court, Beloit’s City Council Monday outlined a plan to reopening the local economy.

The resolution will allow Beloit businesses to reopen as early as May 26th, providing they take safety precautions outlined by the Rock County Health Department.

The city noted that over 65% of the confirmed COVID-19 case in Rock County are in the Beloit area, despite Beloit only being 22% of the population. City leaders said the virus is disproportionately affecting the area’s Latino population.

The guidelines includes requiring businesses to meet physical distancing standards, including restricting the number of workers and customers on the premises, increasing disinfection standards, adopting policies to screen workers and customers, using technology to avoid meeting in person, and establishing curbside pick-up to reduce in-store traffic.

All self-service food and beverage operations must cease, the plan says.

that residents should still practice social distancing, and that people should not gather in groups over 25. Mass gatherings over 25 people in parks and city owned spaces will be prohibited.

The guidelines also recommend avoiding travel outside of Rock County, and encourages individuals who may be vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19 to stay home until a vaccine or proven treatment becomes available.

The City Council said the Rock County Public Health Department’s current order is more stringent and remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26th.

The council says its resolution is in effect from when the health department’s order ends and June 2nd, and said it will review public health data on June 1st to determine the next steps.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

