BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police officers were uninjured after an armed robbery suspect fired upon them during a foot chase on Monday.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect was wanted for an October 6th armed robbery and was spotted by patrol officers near Bluff and Middle streets.

Police said the suspect ran and officers chased him, and during the chase, the suspect fired one shot from a firearm.

He was apprehended in an alley south of Liberty Avenue.

The gun was found in the 1200 block of Vine Street, and had a fired casing lodged in the chamber, which caused it to jam.

The teen was arrested for resisting arrest, juvenile in possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon near a home, and possession of THC. He was also charged for armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver THC, and battery causing bodily harm with intent to cause great bodily harm for the October 6 incident.