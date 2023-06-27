BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say the suspect in two recent robberies has been arrested, while the suspect in another is still at large.

According to police, David Gober, 61, was arrested after robbing both a downtown bank and another downtown business on June 16th. He was charged with Robbery by Threat of Force and Bail Jumping.

On June 21st, a suspect robbed a gas station on Liberty Avenue around 11 p.m. Police said the suspect threatened the clerk with a handgun. Police said only that the suspect was male and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Beloit Police.