Beloit Baseball becomes Miami Marlins affiliate

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Baseball announced Friday it has officially become a 10-year Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

“Our organization is very excited to officially become an affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” team president Jeff Jurgella said. “Forming a long-term relationship with the Marlins is a great move forward for our franchise and for professional baseball in Beloit. We’re looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Beloit to serve both as one of the best places in the country to develop talented players and one of the best places for fans to enjoy the game of baseball.”

“Not only will we be joining a first-class organization with one of the best farm systems in baseball, but our team will be moving up to the Advanced-A classification in 2021, allowing us to bring even better baseball and more talented prospects to the field in Beloit for our fans to watch,” Jurgella said.

The Beloit Snappers has spent 39 years as a Major League Baseball Class A team, and was an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 2013-2020, the Minnesota Twins from 2005-2012, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1982-2004.

The Snappers are scheduled to take a new name when they move into the new downtown stadium in 2021. The team adopted the Snappers moniker in 1995 after playing as the Beloit Brewers from 1982-1994.

Five potential team names were developed from fan submissions, including Beloit Cheeseballs, Beloit Moo, Beloit Polka Pike, Beloit Sky Carp or the Beloit Supper Clubbers