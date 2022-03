BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline brewery could soon see an expansion.

It comes after the City of Beloit approved the sale of four acres of land to G5 Brewing. The Gateway Boulevard brewery plans to construct a barrel aging structure that could also be used as an event space with a tap room. It is expected to be between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.

The land came at the cost of $40,000. Closing is anticipated by May 31, with development to begin in the fall.