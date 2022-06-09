BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives were able to identify Dunaway and Williams as the suspects in the crimes and tracked them to the Village of Sharon.

At 5:22 a.m. on Thursday, June 9th, a Walworth Police Officer spotted the suspect’s car and engaged in a high-speed chase. Police say Dunaway and Williams fled into a field to avoid officers, and then stole a truck from a Walworth County landscaping company.

Police pursued the truck into Rock County where it collided with the deputy’s vehicle. When Dunaway and Williams got out and ran, police were able to take them into custody.

Authorities did not list the individual charges each was charged with, except to say they face punishment for multiple criminal offenses in two counties.