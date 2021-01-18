Beloit business encourages people to ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ for Valentine’s Day

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A local business is asking residents to ‘adopt’ a grandparent. It’s a program to help bring joy to senior citizens.

The owner shares more about the idea, saying it’s all about ‘sending a smile.’

A small business in Beloit wants to spread the love this Valentine’s Day. They turned to those in nursing and assisted living homes who may be feeling the most lonely.

“Right now it hits home for COVID and I know a lot of facilities aren’t accepting visitors which means they aren’t able to see their families. They’ve stopped seeing their families since March, April,” said Diviniti Pulliam, the manager for Glitz & Go.

Pulliam says she launched ‘Send a Smile: Adopt a Grandparent‘ where anyone can purchase a balloon bouquet for $10. The goal is to remind those who feel alone–that they’re not.

“It’s like a ‘hey, we’re thinking about you. Your community is thinking about you.'”Pulliam explained.

“At least they know, ‘wow yeah we’re in here, we’re in for the long haul without our family but somebody is thinking of us,'” said Holly Keller.

Holly Keller adopted three grandparents on Monday.

“At the end of the day we’re supporting local, and we’re supporting the family members in these assisted living or nursing homes that don’t get to have their family with them,” Keller said.

“We’re accepting the donations all the way up until Valentine’s. If everyone wants to keep donating, we will keep accepting them,” Pulliam explained.

So far, 700 grandparents from 19 different facilities have been adopted.

“I never thought this was going to be this whole 650 residents, I thought it was only going to get 20,” Pulliam said.

It hasn’t stopped–lately the phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Every time I answer the phone call and someone wants to adopt, I get so happy,” Pulliam concluded.

To find more information on how to adopt follow this link.