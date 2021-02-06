Beloit business suffers ‘massive damage’ after accident causes roof collapse

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Crews with the Beloit Fire Department were called to a business near the 1400 block of Gateway Boulevard around 11:00 p.m. Friday night for a roof collapse.

According to authorities, a forklift struck a column, resulting in the collapse.

Officials say that the building sustained massive damage. All persons were accounted for. No one was hurt.

Alliant Energy was called to turn off the gas after a reported leak.

Town of Beloit and Janesville crews were on scene to assist. Clinton, Town of Turtle, and South Beloit Fire Departments covered while Beloit crews investigated the collapse.