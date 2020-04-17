Beloit casino plans won’t derail Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino project, Stadelman says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Rockford waits to see if it gets the green light for it’s Hard Rock Casino project, Beloit is moving forward with plans to build a $405 million resort and casino.

On Thursday, the Ho-Chunk Nation announced that the Bureau of Indian Affairs had approved plans to build a casino in Rock County.

Meanwhile, Rockford is waiting to hear from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Advocates of the Hard Rock project say Beloit’s news does add some urgency to the State of Illinois approving Rockford’s application.

“The purpose of the Rockford casino is to prevent people from going out of state and spending their money in casinos out of state,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “We need to keep that revenue in state. So, I don’t think the motivation is taken away by whatever happened in Wisconsin, at this point.”

In a statement, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, “We have a tremendous application that our community and our aldermen supported unanimously. We are looking forward to the Illinois Gaming Board’s approval and the opening of the temporary casino (inside Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center).”

The Hard Rock Casino is set to be built on E. State Street at the I-90 interchange, on the plot of the former Clock Tower Resort.

The Illinois Gaming Board has until October to make a decision.

