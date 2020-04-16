Beloit casino receives approval from Bureau of Indian Affairs

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit’s planned Ho-Chunk casino has been given the green light by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, sending the plan to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for approval.

“While the federal approval of Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to place land in trust and allow Las Vegas-style gambling at an entertainment destination in Beloit is news we have waited many years to receive, we must remain focused on the current state of emergency,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “Unequivocally, our highest priority is doing everything we possibly can to keep our staff and the public safe. Once this crisis is over, we look forward to celebrating this amazing announcement that will bring much needed future revenue and jobs to Beloit.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s development is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the City of Beloit.

The planned development is at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads

between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90.

Beloit’s casino is in a race with Rockford’s proposed Hard Rock Casino, which would go up on E. State Street in the lot of the former Clock Tower Resort.

Rockford’s casino plan has been sent to the Illinois Gaming Commission for approval of a gambling license.

If a license is granted, Hard Rock International says it will set up a temporary casino within Giovannis, at 610 N Bell School Rd, during construction.

