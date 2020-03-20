Beloit City Hall offering curbside voting

Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker orders Illinois residents to stay at home, ‘shelter in place’

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit is doing its part to make sure those who want to vote, can.

In-person voter registration and absentee voting will now be done curbside, at Beloit City Hall.

Poll workers will help voters as they pull up.

To register, citizens will need to display a photo ID and proof of residency.

Voters are also encouraged to bring your own black ballpoint pen.

The service will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs until April 3rd.

