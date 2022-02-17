BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Blue Collar Coffee Co. partnered with Todd Elementary School this week to spread “Random Acts of Kindness.”

Students decorated old coffee sleeves which were given out to unsuspecting customers.

“We knew National Random Acts of Kindness Day was coming up, so we wanted to do something special for the community. A lot of people think they’re really cute and they smile, obviously. But yeah, it just generally brightens their day just a little bit,” said Blue Collar Coffee Co.’s Anastasia Mallek.

The coffee shop also offers a “pay it forward” wall where customers can purchase a drink ahead of time, for friends, family, or a stranger to redeem later.