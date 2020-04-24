Beloit College alum produced Chris Hemsworth’s new movie ‘Extraction’, on Netflix Friday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The new Chris Hemsworth movie, “Extraction”, which premieres on Netflix today, was produced by Beloit College alum Nicholas Simon.

Simon lived in Beloit from 1969-1985, and his father was a professor at Beloit College, according to officials with the Beloit Film Festival.

“Extraction” was produced through Simon’s Indochina Productions. Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of “Captain America: Civil War”, “The Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Avengers: Endgame”, also served as producers on the film, which was written by Joe Russo, based on “Ciudad,” a 2014 graphic novel the Russos co-wrote with Ande Parks.

In it, Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The film is available on Netflix today.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

