Beloit College offers free tuition to some 2020-21 students

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College is offering a tuition-free school year to 9th and 10th year students who enroll in full-time classes.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time for the entirety of the school year, have completed eight full-time semesters, and have graduated or have an academic reason to extend studies for a ninth semester or fifth year before graduating.

“Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused, and offering these additional semesters is an excellent example of that,” said Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton. “We know that this semester may look a little different due to the pandemic.”

Boynton said students may take either an additional semester, which may be either in the fall or the spring, or an entire academic year. The semester or year needs to start in the academic year immediately following the students’ eighth semester.

