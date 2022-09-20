BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College President Scott Bierman says he will retire at the end of this academic year.

Bierman became Beloit College’s 11th president in 2009 and is credited with steering the college out of the recession.

Before coming to Beloit, he spent 27 years at Carleton College in Minnesota.

A search for his replacement will get underway immediately, the college administrator said. A search committee will be comprised of board members, faculty, students, staff, and alumni.

The group hopes to have a new president selected by mid- to late Spring.

US News and World Report recently ranked Beloit College at #11 in “First-Year Experience.” The college matches students with faculty advisors and connects them to campus life long before their arrival at the school.