Beloit College pushes back start date for Spring semester

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College has pushed back the start of its Spring semester to February 15th.
Administrators say they are hoping to avoid a potential post-Christmas holiday COVID-19 surge.
To make up for the lost time, the college is planning a two-week “career accelerator” program for students that’s designed to help young adults identify and prepare for career-related opportunities.
The program will allow students to create relationships with career and alumni contacts.
Classes will end May 21st. Graduation is set for May 30th, to allow students to begin jobs or internships in June.
