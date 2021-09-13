Beloit College ranked as one of the top Liberal Arts schools in the country

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – A stateline college has been hailed as one of the top Liberal Arts schools in the nation.

US News and World ranked Beloit College #75 on the list. It scored even higher for “Most Innovative Schools,” coming in at number nine. This is the second year in a row the college has reached the top 10 in that category.

As for other schools, Rockford University ranked #119 in “Regional Universities- Midwest,” and Northern Illinois University reached 62nd place in “Best Undergrad Engineering Programs.”