Beloit College takes an outside-the-box approach to deal with campus coronavirus concerns

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College is taking an outside-the-box approach to address coronavirus concerns on campus.

Last April, the college launched a plan, called “Mods,” to help students navigate learning interruptions.

Under the plan, each semester is split in half. Students take two courses in the first half and two in the second.

Administrators say shorter class schedules mean less risk for large COVID outbreaks. Classes are held in-person and online, as needed.

The learning style gained national attention and has been adopted by several other schools.

Beloit College will also offer a ninth and tenth semester tuition-free to help students finish or supplement their degree.

MORE HEADLINES: