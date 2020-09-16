Beloit College to administer weekly COVID-19 test to all students

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College announced Wednesday that the school has partnered with Abbott Laboratories to begin weekly testing of its entire student body.

The test consists of an inner nasal swab and produces results in 20 minutes or less, the college said.

“This partnership gives us the capacity to take care of our students, staff, and faculty in the best way possible,” said President Scott Bierman. Bierman said he expects the testing to begin in early to mid-October.

Students, along with 20% of the staff and faculty, will be tested weekly. Beloit College said it will cover the cost of the testing.

Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in The Stack, the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the College’s new student union and athletic facility.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

