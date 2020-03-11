Beloit College to extend spring break amid coronavirus concern, provide online classes

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Beloit College students won’t be required to attend class in-person until the end of March as a precaution due to the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday it’ll extend spring break by a week. Spring break started March 7th and was scheduled to end on the 15th. Instead, classes will resume March 23rd, but will be online only. All on-campus events through March 30th have been cancelled. That’s also when students will be allowed back.

In a statement, the school said, “We believe this plan aligns with our commitment to delivering excellence in learning while ensuring the health and safety of the Beloit College community.”

No students reportedly have been infected with coronavirus.

Beloit College is working with students who can’t delay their return to campus by providing accommodations on a case-by-case basis.

