Beloit community holds prayer rally for racial justice

Beloit, Wis. (WTVO) — Weeks after the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, demonstrations calling for justice continue. In Beloit, a group gathered in prayer to honor Blake who was released from the ICU this week. Demonstrators say the incident hits too close to home.

“Hitting in Kenosha, you know, it just allows us to understand how much important it is for us to continue to be consistent in what we do, allowing our community to understand these things need to change, no one should be unjustly treated, or oppressed, or either abused just for the color of their skin,” explained Rev. Michael Bell of New Zion Baptist Church.

The group is planning a similar demonstration called the ‘Stand for Justice’ outside the Janesville Courthouse next Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

