Beloit community unites for “Ride for Pride” event

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline community celebrates LBTQIA pride on Saturday. Beloit’s Yellow Brick Road group hosted a ‘Ride for Pride’ at Telfer Park Saturday afternoon.

Residents decked out their cars in rainbow decorations for the pride themed-event. The parade was designed to unite the community but a competition added an extra layer of fun.

Winners will take home a series of rainbow flags.

