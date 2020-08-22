Beloit community unites for “Ride for Pride” event

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline community celebrates LBTQIA pride on Saturday. Beloit’s Yellow Brick Road group hosted a ‘Ride for Pride’ at Telfer Park Saturday afternoon.
Residents decked out their cars in rainbow decorations for the pride themed-event. The parade was designed to unite the community but a competition added an extra layer of fun.
Winners will take home a series of rainbow flags.
