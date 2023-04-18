BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit City Council is introducing a new initiative this week: “No Mow May.”

Now why wouldn’t the city want residents to mow their lawns? Usually, code enforcement fines residents who let their grass grow too long.

For May, the city is relaxing the “long grass” ordinance to promote a pollinator-friendly habitat for insects, such as bees.

The City Council said it listened to feedback from community members and voted to create a one month exemption in the city’s long grasses and weeds section of the ordinance to promote the sustainability initiative.

Participation in the program is voluntary, the city said.

Participants are asked to register online or in-person and display their City-issued “No Mow May” yard sign in their front yard for the duration of the program. In-person registration and signs are available at the Community Development Department at 100 State Street, Beloit, WI.