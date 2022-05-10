JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Matthew Kluth, 18, along with a 15 and 16-year-old, were arrested early Tuesday morning after police said they stole a car and led police on a 100 mph chase.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Memorial around 3 a.m. after a homeowner caught two males trying to steal his Kia, a car that police say has been a current target for car thieves.

The homeowner saw the suspects leave in another Kia and gave police the license plate number, officials said.

A Janesville officer spotted the car at Milton and Walker and tried to stop it, but the driver, identified as Kluth, led police on a chase on Centerway and south on Center Avenue, nearly hitting a pedestrian at Center and Joliet, police said.

The chase continued at speeds above 100 mph on Highway 51. A Rock County deputy was able to flatten the tires using stop sticks, causing the pursuit to end near Beloit, at Riverside and Bayliss.

The three teens got out and ran but were chased down and captured by police from multiple law enforcement departments, including Rock County, Beloit, and Janesville.

Police learned the car had been stolen in Beloit.

The three suspects were also involved in a residential burglary on April 26th on Elida Street in Janesville, police said, during which a dog was taken, along with a car.

Police said Kluth, who is from Beloit, was the driver in both crimes.

Kluth faces charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, Felony Fleeing, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Burglary, Dognapping, and Theft.

The 15 and 16-year-olds were charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting Arrest, and Trespassing.

All suspects are being held at the jail or Youth Services Center, police said.