Beloit domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with police in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 31-year-old Cadillac Williams, wanted for a domestic violence incident in Beloit, was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff with Milwaukee Police.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were summoned to the 1200 block of Porter Avenue at 1:21 a.m. for a domestic violence incident involving strangulation and/or suffocation of a victim.

Police say Williams, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, was armed and made threats against law enforcement during the incident, but fled the area prior to police arrival.

Authorities say Williams fled to Milwaukee, causing a “tactical situation” near 70th and Main.

UPDATE: Heavy Milwaukee Police presence at 70th and Main for what they are calling a tactical situation for a suspect wanted on a felony charge in another jurisdiction. They are telling the public to avoid the area @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/kfl9MpQc23 — Andy Devine (@AndyDevineCBS58) January 8, 2020

The public is asked to stay away from the area around 70th & Main in Milwaukee due to a tactical situation. We'll have another LIVE update from the scene next at 6:30. #CBS58AM pic.twitter.com/P2vKAa0p7l — Jessica Tighe (@jessicatighe) January 8, 2020

Milwaukee Police say he surrendered at 6:20 a.m.

Williams is charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

