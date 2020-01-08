Beloit domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with police in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 31-year-old Cadillac Williams, wanted for a domestic violence incident in Beloit, was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff with Milwaukee Police.
According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were summoned to the 1200 block of Porter Avenue at 1:21 a.m. for a domestic violence incident involving strangulation and/or suffocation of a victim.
Police say Williams, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, was armed and made threats against law enforcement during the incident, but fled the area prior to police arrival.
Authorities say Williams fled to Milwaukee, causing a “tactical situation” near 70th and Main.
Milwaukee Police say he surrendered at 6:20 a.m.
Williams is charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
